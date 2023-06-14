Real-Time Update: Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has seen a 25.29% increase in the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -79.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.34% for NIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.30% for NIR’s stock, with a -73.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NIR is $8.00, which is $5.82 above the current price. The public float for NIR is 4.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIR on June 14, 2023 was 545.38K shares.

NIR) stock’s latest price update

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIR Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +25.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8800. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -78.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 25. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 30,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Greene Mark N, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 21,277 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Greene Mark N is holding 26,532 shares at $42,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.