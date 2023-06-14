RB Global Inc. (RBA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RB Global Inc. (RBA) is $66.71, which is $32.93 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 110.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBA on June 14, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

RBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has increased by 1.10 when compared to last closing price of 56.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

RBA’s Market Performance

RB Global Inc. (RBA) has seen a 2.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.59% gain in the past month and a 8.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for RBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for RBA’s stock, with a -2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $61 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.68. In addition, RB Global Inc. saw 0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Fandozzi Ann, who purchase 18,522 shares at the price of $54.06 back on May 18. After this action, Fandozzi Ann now owns 116,607 shares of RB Global Inc., valued at $1,001,299 using the latest closing price.

Elton Robert George, the Director of RB Global Inc., purchase 1,471 shares at $54.15 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Elton Robert George is holding 1,471 shares at $79,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc. (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RB Global Inc. (RBA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.