Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RDN is $26.58, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.20% of that float. The average trading volume for RDN on June 14, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 25.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN’s stock has fallen by -3.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.29% and a quarterly rise of 20.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Radian Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for RDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $27.50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

RDN Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.77. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 33.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Hoffman Edward J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $25.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Hoffman Edward J now owns 124,784 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $779,400 using the latest closing price.

Mumford Lisa, the Director of Radian Group Inc., sale 2,830 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Mumford Lisa is holding 16,492 shares at $73,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.