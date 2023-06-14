Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RMED is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RMED is $7.00, which is $5.91 above the current price. The public float for RMED is 2.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMED on June 14, 2023 was 68.51K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RMED) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) has decreased by -6.03 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RMED’s Market Performance

RMED’s stock has fallen by -3.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.80% and a quarterly drop of -38.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.09% for Ra Medical Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for RMED’s stock, with a -69.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMED stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RMED in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2019.

RMED Trading at -14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMED fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1100. In addition, Ra Medical Systems Inc saw -81.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162778.57 for the present operating margin

-4057.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ra Medical Systems Inc stands at -191892.86. Equity return is now at value -525.50, with -364.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.