Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) by analysts is $9.50, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 33.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of QUBT was 963.96K shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.94 in relation to its previous close of 1.61. However, the company has experienced a 21.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QUBT’s Market Performance

QUBT’s stock has risen by 21.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.48% and a quarterly rise of 35.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.09% for Quantum Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.33% for QUBT’s stock, with a -1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at 37.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.47%, as shares surge +33.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +21.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3495. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.