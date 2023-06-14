PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.38 in comparison to its previous close of 7.99, however, the company has experienced a 4.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) by analysts is $12.42, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for PCT is 109.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.26% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PCT was 1.96M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has seen a 4.86% increase in the past week, with a 19.60% rise in the past month, and a 82.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for PCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.49% for PCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at 24.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 24.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.