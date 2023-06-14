ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) has increased by 10.96 when compared to last closing price of 12.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Right Now?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.67x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) by analysts is $18.43, which is $5.53 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 22.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.56% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ACDC was 939.40K shares.

ACDC’s Market Performance

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has seen a 12.16% increase in the past week, with a 28.29% rise in the past month, and a -15.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.05% for ACDC’s stock, with a -26.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ACDC Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +25.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -46.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 64,783 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Jun 09. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 71,351,512 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $818,209 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp., purchase 437,156 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 71,286,729 shares at $5,390,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.