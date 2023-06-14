Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) by analysts is $86.06, which is $15.8 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PLNT was 1.06M shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 69.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Planet Fitness Ends Quarter With Record Membership and Raises 2022 Guidance

PLNT’s Market Performance

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has seen a 5.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.31% gain in the past month and a -5.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.15% for PLNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $86 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.12. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Equity return is now at value -57.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.