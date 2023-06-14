PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL)’s stock price has soared by 9.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Right Now?

The public float for CELL is 58.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELL on June 14, 2023 was 598.03K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CELL’s Market Performance

CELL’s stock has seen a 2.85% increase for the week, with a -23.82% drop in the past month and a -53.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.72% for PhenomeX Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.66% for CELL’s stock, with a -70.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CELL Trading at -31.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.90%, as shares sank -28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELL rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6944. In addition, PhenomeX Inc. saw -76.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.29 for the present operating margin

+68.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PhenomeX Inc. stands at -124.74. The total capital return value is set at -42.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.39. Equity return is now at value -63.30, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on PhenomeX Inc. (CELL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 20.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.