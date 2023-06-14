PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 10.98. However, the company has seen a 0.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Right Now?

The average price recommended by analysts for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is $11.40, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for PFLT is 48.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On June 14, 2023, PFLT’s average trading volume was 349.12K shares.

PFLT’s Market Performance

PFLT’s stock has seen a 0.18% increase for the week, with a -1.18% drop in the past month and a 4.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for PFLT’s stock, with a -1.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

PFLT Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.