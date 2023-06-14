PaxMedica Inc.’s (PXMD) Stock: A -12.34% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has gone down by -7.41% for the week, with a -24.24% drop in the past month and a -42.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.37% for PXMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.34% for PXMD’s stock, with a -43.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for PXMD is 3.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.75% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PXMD was 1.06M shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has dropped by -6.02 in relation to previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PXMD Trading at -21.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -7.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4035. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -38.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 3,495 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Mar 09. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 541,633 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $5,033 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Chief Operating Officer of PaxMedica Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 288,452 shares at $4,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.