Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) Stock: A 4.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has gone up by 1.96% for the week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month and a 4.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.78% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for OTIS’s stock, with a 11.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OTIS is $87.81, which is $0.71 above the current price. The public float for OTIS is 413.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTIS on June 14, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

OTIS) stock’s latest price update

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.81relation to previous closing price of 86.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

OTIS Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.85. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, who sale 703 shares at the price of $86.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, Calleja Fernandez Bernardo now owns 22,215 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $61,058 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 837 shares at $84.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 19,998 shares at $70,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 56.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.54. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.