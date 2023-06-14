Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) by analysts is $8.21, which is -$2.37 below the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 142.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.14% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of OSCR was 3.71M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) has surged by 4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 9.25, but the company has seen a 8.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/28/23 that Oscar Health Stock Soars Because Aetna’s Former CEO Is Taking the Wheel

OSCR’s Market Performance

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has experienced a 8.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 37.04% rise in the past month, and a 160.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.72% for OSCR stock, with a simple moving average of 103.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 37.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +33.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 291.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 23,955 shares at the price of $8.39 back on Jun 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 437,975 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $201,093 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 11,859 shares at $8.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 232,789 shares at $99,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.