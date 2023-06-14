OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has seen a 8.86% increase in the past week, with a 3.71% gain in the past month, and a 8.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for OSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.43% for OSW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OSW is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OSW is $15.25, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for OSW is 54.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for OSW on June 14, 2023 was 559.51K shares.

OSW) stock’s latest price update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has soared by 3.28 in relation to previous closing price of 11.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSW Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from STEINER LEISURE Ltd, who sale 1,350,000 shares at the price of $9.62 back on Jun 06. After this action, STEINER LEISURE Ltd now owns 11,160,760 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $12,993,750 using the latest closing price.

STEINER LEISURE Ltd, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 10,852,049 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that STEINER LEISURE Ltd is holding 12,510,760 shares at $109,372,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.