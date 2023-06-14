OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCFT is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OCFT is $43.01, which is $1.29 above the current price. The public float for OCFT is 32.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCFT on June 14, 2023 was 71.84K shares.

OCFT) stock’s latest price update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 62.64 in relation to its previous close of 3.48. However, the company has experienced a 61.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OCFT’s Market Performance

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has seen a 61.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.66% gain in the past month and a -6.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.94% for OCFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.36% for OCFT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.04% for the last 200 days.

OCFT Trading at 21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.25%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFT rose by +61.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.66 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -19.54. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.