Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is above average at 7.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.34. Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analyst rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is $8.25, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 17.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NINE on June 14, 2023, was 862.37K shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.52 in relation to its previous close of 3.41. However, the company has experienced a -11.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE’s stock has fallen by -11.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.17% and a quarterly drop of -39.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for Nine Energy Service Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of -53.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days by -5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -77.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Willis Darryl Keith, who purchase 3,355 shares at the price of $2.98 back on May 16. After this action, Willis Darryl Keith now owns 25,332 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $9,998 using the latest closing price.

Fox Ann G sale 15,485 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Fox Ann G is holding 635,914 shares at $53,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.