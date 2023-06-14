NetEase Inc. (NTES) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has surged by 3.10 when compared to previous closing price of 95.42, but the company has seen a 7.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that NetEase Rejects Activision Offer to Extend China Licensing Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is $792.49, which is $16.59 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 643.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTES on June 14, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES’s stock has seen a 7.61% increase for the week, with a 9.45% rise in the past month and a 17.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for NetEase Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.25% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of 21.68% for the last 200 days.

NTES Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.85. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 35.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.04. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 26.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.82. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.