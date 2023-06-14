Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 636.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is $19.00, which is -$0.72 below the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on June 14, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

NEOG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has surged by 3.30 when compared to previous closing price of 19.09, but the company has seen a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG’s stock has risen by 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.08% and a quarterly rise of 8.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Neogen Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.07% for NEOG’s stock, with a 17.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEOG Trading at 13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.75. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 29.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corporation (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.