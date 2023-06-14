Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.02.

The public float for NMRD is 14.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMRD on June 14, 2023 was 30.81K shares.

NMRD) stock’s latest price update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 36.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMRD’s Market Performance

NMRD’s stock has risen by 36.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.94% and a quarterly drop of -10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.82% for Nemaura Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.39% for NMRD’s stock, with a -52.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +36.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5857. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw -58.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1502.35 for the present operating margin

-13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc. stands at -2755.83. The total capital return value is set at -28.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.15. Equity return is now at value 243.20, with -75.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD), the company’s capital structure generated 4,117.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.