Navigating the Volatility of 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) Stock

The stock of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen a 7.73% increase in the past week, with a 23.07% gain in the past month, and a 56.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.90% for ETNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 87.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) by analysts is $36.67, which is $13.09 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.42% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ETNB was 2.24M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 21.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $49 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

ETNB Trading at 29.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +365.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.58. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 73.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from PALEKAR ROHAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, PALEKAR ROHAN now owns 286,978 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Edward Morrow III, the Director of 89bio Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Atkinson Edward Morrow III is holding 0 shares at $111,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.