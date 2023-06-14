Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has increased by 0.96 when compared to last closing price of 335.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is 43.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCO is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is $324.79, which is -$10.11 below the current market price. The public float for MCO is 182.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On June 14, 2023, MCO’s average trading volume was 759.30K shares.

MCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has seen a 2.45% increase in the past week, with a 9.39% rise in the past month, and a 15.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for MCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.95% for MCO’s stock, with a 16.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $312 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

MCO Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.16. In addition, Moody’s Corporation saw 21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from Fauber Robert, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $316.55 back on Jun 01. After this action, Fauber Robert now owns 65,838 shares of Moody’s Corporation, valued at $633,100 using the latest closing price.

Kaye Mark, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Moody’s Corporation, sale 975 shares at $317.91 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Kaye Mark is holding 8,322 shares at $309,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.52 for the present operating margin

+64.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moody’s Corporation stands at +25.13. The total capital return value is set at 18.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.17. Equity return is now at value 55.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Moody’s Corporation (MCO), the company’s capital structure generated 312.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.74. Total debt to assets is 54.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.