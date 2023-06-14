MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has seen a -0.91% decrease in the past week, with a 45.71% gain in the past month, and a 87.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for MDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.30% for MDB stock, with a simple moving average of 75.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDB is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDB is $368.76, which is -$20.5 below the current price. The public float for MDB is 66.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on June 14, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) has surged by 0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 381.79, but the company has seen a -0.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $210 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 44.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +39.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.05. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 95.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Porter Mark, who sale 2,669 shares at the price of $381.12 back on Jun 02. After this action, Porter Mark now owns 37,667 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $1,017,209 using the latest closing price.

Cochran Hope F, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $381.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Cochran Hope F is holding 9,437 shares at $762,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.15. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 160.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.57. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.