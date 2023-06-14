Missfresh Limited (MF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) is above average at 0.01x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Missfresh Limited (MF) is $26.66, which is $125.44 above the current market price. The public float for MF is 6.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MF on June 14, 2023 was 313.18K shares.

MF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has dropped by -9.09 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Missfresh Highlights Troubles Facing Chinese Online Grocers

MF’s Market Performance

MF’s stock has fallen by -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.51% and a quarterly drop of -63.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.67% for Missfresh Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.28% for MF’s stock, with a -67.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

MF Trading at -32.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6240. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -68.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.55 for the present operating margin

+11.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -59.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.18 and the total asset turnover is 2.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Missfresh Limited (MF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.