MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Stock Experiences 90.93% Monthly Change

In the past week, MIND stock has gone up by 24.65%, with a monthly gain of 90.93% and a quarterly surge of 68.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.32% for MIND Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.46% for MIND’s stock, with a 38.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MIND is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MIND is $2.00, The public float for MIND is 12.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of MIND on June 14, 2023 was 137.53K shares.

MIND) stock’s latest price update

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.59 in comparison to its previous close of 0.66, however, the company has experienced a 24.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MIND Trading at 44.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +66.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIND rose by +24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6111. In addition, MIND Technology Inc. saw 70.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIND starting from BLUM PETER H, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $7.12 back on Jul 18. After this action, BLUM PETER H now owns 21,696 shares of MIND Technology Inc., valued at $56,960 using the latest closing price.

BLUM PETER H, the Director of MIND Technology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that BLUM PETER H is holding 13,696 shares at $72,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.70 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for MIND Technology Inc. stands at -21.18. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -43.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.