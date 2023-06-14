Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) by analysts is $53.00, which is $22.86 above the current market price. The public float for MCB is 10.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.91% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MCB was 709.90K shares.

MCB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) has jumped by 9.82 compared to previous close of 35.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MCB’s Market Performance

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has experienced a 16.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 83.58% rise in the past month, and a 14.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for MCB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.55% for MCB’s stock, with a -24.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCB Trading at 36.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares surge +66.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCB rose by +16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.31. In addition, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. saw -33.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCB starting from Sigrist Greg, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, Sigrist Greg now owns 13,842 shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., valued at $35,970 using the latest closing price.

Gold David J, the Director of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., purchase 500 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Gold David J is holding 22,231 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.25. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB), the company’s capital structure generated 56.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.20. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.