MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA)’s stock price has soared by 17.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDIA is 15.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDIA on June 14, 2023 was 7.20K shares.

MDIA’s Market Performance

MDIA stock saw an increase of 23.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.59% and a quarterly increase of 43.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.00% for MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.09% for MDIA’s stock, with a 5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDIA Trading at 26.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDIA rose by +23.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2585. In addition, MediaCo Holding Inc. saw 32.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDIA starting from EMMIS CORP, who sale 69 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jun 07. After this action, EMMIS CORP now owns 409,296 shares of MediaCo Holding Inc., valued at $88 using the latest closing price.

EMMIS CORP, the Director of MediaCo Holding Inc., sale 400 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that EMMIS CORP is holding 409,365 shares at $508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.58 for the present operating margin

+13.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaCo Holding Inc. stands at -25.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.