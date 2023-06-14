Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 27.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMC is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is $190.63, which is $14.63 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 490.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On June 14, 2023, MMC’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

MMC stock's latest price update

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has decreased by -0.69 when compared to last closing price of 178.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC’s stock has risen by 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.12% and a quarterly rise of 12.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $199 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.45. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $179.72 back on May 03. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 64,616 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $988,460 using the latest closing price.

FANJUL OSCAR, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $179.38 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that FANJUL OSCAR is holding 70,116 shares at $986,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 21.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.