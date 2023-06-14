Make Informed Decisions with Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock Updates

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a 8.07% increase in the past week, with a 22.50% gain in the past month, and a 5.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for TER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.16% for TER’s stock, with a 19.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TER is $106.33, which is -$2.81 below the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for TER on June 14, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.76 in relation to its previous close of 109.46. However, the company has experienced a 8.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at 13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.07. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 27.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 750 shares at the price of $100.00 back on May 26. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 19,267 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Richard John, the President, Semiconductor Test of Teradyne Inc., sale 1,093 shares at $90.95 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Burns Richard John is holding 17,168 shares at $99,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.