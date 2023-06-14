Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) by analysts is $15.14, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 117.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MGNI was 1.41M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 13.31. However, the company has seen a 0.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that As Netflix Explores Ad Partnerships, Google, Comcast, and Magnite Could Be Top Contenders

MGNI’s Market Performance

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has seen a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.77% gain in the past month and a 59.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 39.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at 29.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from TROE LISA L, who sale 5,771 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Jun 08. After this action, TROE LISA L now owns 114,218 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $75,831 using the latest closing price.

Buckley Sean Patrick, the Chief Revenue Officer of Magnite Inc., sale 12,219 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Buckley Sean Patrick is holding 322,802 shares at $158,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc. (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.