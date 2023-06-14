MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has increased by 4.63 when compared to last closing price of 12.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAG is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAG is $18.23, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 97.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume for MAG on June 14, 2023 was 617.73K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has seen a 0.31% increase in the past week, with a 10.38% rise in the past month, and a 8.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for MAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for MAG’s stock, with a -4.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAG Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.14. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -17.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.