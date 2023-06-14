Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) by analysts is $64.42, which is $9.46 above the current market price. The public float for LOGI is 157.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of LOGI was 468.36K shares.

LOGI) stock’s latest price update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI)’s stock price has plunge by -12.57relation to previous closing price of 63.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/24/23 that Stock Market News

LOGI’s Market Performance

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has seen a -11.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.51% decline in the past month and a 5.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for LOGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.64% for LOGI’s stock, with a -0.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $70 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

LOGI Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI fell by -10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.60. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sale 800 shares at the price of $65.35 back on May 25. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 13,984 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $52,280 using the latest closing price.

Harnett Samantha, the Chief Legal Officer of Logitech International S.A., sale 2,500 shares at $56.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Harnett Samantha is holding 14,784 shares at $140,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+35.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.05. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.