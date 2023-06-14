Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.74 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 28.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

The public float for LXEH is 2.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LXEH on June 14, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

LXEH’s Market Performance

The stock of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has seen a 28.59% increase in the past week, with a 52.28% rise in the past month, and a -59.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.56% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.25% for LXEH’s stock, with a -59.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LXEH Trading at 33.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%, as shares surge +34.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6310. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -69.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at -15.84. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.