Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is $7.81, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 136.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LICY on June 14, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

LICY) stock’s latest price update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.06 compared to its previous closing price of 5.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that EVs Could Jump-Start Li-Cycle’s Stock

LICY’s Market Performance

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has seen a 9.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.61% gain in the past month and a 8.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for LICY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.09% for LICY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.52% for the last 200 days.

LICY Trading at 15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 55.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.