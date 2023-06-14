Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.77 in relation to its previous close of 70.10. However, the company has experienced a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LEGN is $82.50, which is $13.14 above the current price. The public float for LEGN is 168.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEGN on June 14, 2023 was 855.15K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen a 0.97% increase in the past week, with a -5.85% drop in the past month, and a 46.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for LEGN stock, with a simple moving average of 33.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $64 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

LEGN Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.92. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 37.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -381.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.