Lear Corporation (LEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has increased by 4.48 when compared to last closing price of 142.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEA is $153.90, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume for LEA on June 14, 2023 was 609.50K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA’s stock has seen a 9.19% increase for the week, with a 21.67% rise in the past month and a 11.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for Lear Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.56% for LEA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.61% for the last 200 days.

LEA Trading at 15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.62. In addition, Lear Corporation saw 20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from MALLETT CONRAD L JR, who sale 330 shares at the price of $126.06 back on May 23. After this action, MALLETT CONRAD L JR now owns 0 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $41,600 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GREG C, the Director of Lear Corporation, sale 2,221 shares at $124.93 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SMITH GREG C is holding 0 shares at $277,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corporation (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lear Corporation (LEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.