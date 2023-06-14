Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has gone up by 4.07% for the week, with a 61.93% rise in the past month and a 65.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.59% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for LPTX’s stock, with a 10.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is $2.50, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPTX on June 14, 2023 was 974.21K shares.

LPTX) stock’s latest price update

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has soared by 9.63 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

LPTX Trading at 43.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.11%, as shares surge +61.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7249. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 61.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.