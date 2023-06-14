Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSEA is 0.61.

The public float for LSEA is 14.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSEA on June 14, 2023 was 38.86K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LSEA) stock’s latest price update

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.77 in comparison to its previous close of 8.39, however, the company has experienced a 5.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSEA’s Market Performance

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has experienced a 5.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.28% rise in the past month, and a 15.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for LSEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for LSEA’s stock, with a 26.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSEA Trading at 14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSEA rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Landsea Homes Corporation saw 45.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSEA starting from Miller Robert S, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.42 back on Nov 14. After this action, Miller Robert S now owns 24,662 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation, valued at $27,100 using the latest closing price.

Hartfield Thomas, the Director of Landsea Homes Corporation, purchase 1,669 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Hartfield Thomas is holding 30,331 shares at $9,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.55 for the present operating margin

+19.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landsea Homes Corporation stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59.

Based on Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), the company’s capital structure generated 79.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 35.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 201.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.