Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.42 in relation to its previous close of 0.44. However, the company has experienced a 7.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

The public float for KSCP is 46.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.09% of that float. The average trading volume for KSCP on June 14, 2023 was 987.37K shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP’s stock has seen a 7.95% increase for the week, with a -12.12% drop in the past month and a -44.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.67% for Knightscope Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.51% for KSCP stock, with a simple moving average of -71.16% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares sank -16.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4411. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -74.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Equity return is now at value 50.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.