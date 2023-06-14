Knife River Corporation (KNF) Stock Faces 8.35% Weekly Volatility

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.01% for KNF’s stock, with a 18.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) is above average at 22.12x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knife River Corporation (KNF) is $48.00, The public float for KNF is 56.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNF on June 14, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

KNF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) has surged by 3.23 when compared to previous closing price of 44.92, but the company has seen a 17.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KNF Trading at 18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.15% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF rose by +17.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Knife River Corporation saw 17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knife River Corporation (KNF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.