Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has surged by 4.33 when compared to previous closing price of 15.94, but the company has seen a 12.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 362.27x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kanzhun Limited (BZ) by analysts is $156.58, which is $5.92 above the current market price. The public float for BZ is 363.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BZ was 2.98M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ stock saw a decrease of 12.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.36% for Kanzhun Limited (BZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of -11.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.45. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.