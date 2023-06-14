JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is $27.18, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for FROG is 79.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on June 14, 2023 was 802.28K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FROG) stock’s latest price update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.47relation to previous closing price of 25.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FROG’s Market Performance

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has experienced a 1.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.47% rise in the past month, and a 42.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for FROG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.18% for FROG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at 21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.83. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Notman Tali, who sale 32,591 shares at the price of $26.02 back on Jun 12. After this action, Notman Tali now owns 602,152 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $848,018 using the latest closing price.

Landman Yoav, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd., sale 18,600 shares at $26.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Landman Yoav is holding 7,288,840 shares at $484,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.