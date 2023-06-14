InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NVIV is at 0.83.

The public float for NVIV is 1.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for NVIV on June 14, 2023 was 46.41K shares.

NVIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) has increased by 15.35 when compared to last closing price of 1.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVIV’s Market Performance

NVIV’s stock has risen by 15.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.85% and a quarterly rise of 51.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.21% for NVIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.71% for the last 200 days.

NVIV Trading at 21.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVIV rose by +14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2927. In addition, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. saw -34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVIV

The total capital return value is set at -58.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.33. Equity return is now at value -78.00, with -63.60 for asset returns.

Based on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 5.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.