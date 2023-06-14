Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inventiva S.A. (IVA) by analysts is $19.60, which is $12.55 above the current market price. The public float for IVA is 42.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of IVA was 42.07K shares.

IVA) stock’s latest price update

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA)’s stock price has plunge by 27.25relation to previous closing price of 3.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IVA’s Market Performance

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) has seen a 17.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 72.97% gain in the past month and a 15.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.93% for IVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.43% for IVA’s stock, with a 6.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for IVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IVA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $11 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

IVA Trading at 52.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +78.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVA rose by +14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Inventiva S.A. saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-515.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inventiva S.A. stands at -445.64. The total capital return value is set at -70.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.55.

Based on Inventiva S.A. (IVA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.30. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inventiva S.A. (IVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.