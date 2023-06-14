Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has gone up by 5.70% for the week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month and a 38.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for ISRG’s stock, with a 28.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 86.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is $314.05, which is -$12.5 below the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 348.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On June 14, 2023, ISRG’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has increased by 2.95 when compared to last closing price of 315.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Soars as Robotic Surgery Grows

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $310.98. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from BARRATT CRAIG H, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $306.00 back on May 01. After this action, BARRATT CRAIG H now owns 0 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $612,000 using the latest closing price.

RUBASH MARK J, the Director of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 7,323 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that RUBASH MARK J is holding 15,482 shares at $2,196,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.