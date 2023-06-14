Innodata Inc. (INOD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Innodata Inc. (INOD) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$7.35 below the current market price. The public float for INOD is 24.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of INOD was 319.23K shares.

INOD) stock’s latest price update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.49 compared to its previous closing price of 10.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INOD’s Market Performance

Innodata Inc. (INOD) has experienced a 11.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.06% rise in the past month, and a 89.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.61% for INOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.15% for INOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 131.55% for the last 200 days.

INOD Trading at 41.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +251.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 316.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from MISHRA ASHOK, who sale 141,859 shares at the price of $11.26 back on May 30. After this action, MISHRA ASHOK now owns 0 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $1,597,332 using the latest closing price.

Toor Nauman Sabeeh, the Director of Innodata Inc., sale 59,010 shares at $11.60 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Toor Nauman Sabeeh is holding 1,131,457 shares at $684,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc. stands at -15.11. The total capital return value is set at -37.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc. (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.12. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.