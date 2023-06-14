Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): A Technical Analysis

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is $67.36, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for IR is 404.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on June 14, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.02 in comparison to its previous close of 62.83, however, the company has experienced a 4.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IR’s Market Performance

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has experienced a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.04% rise in the past month, and a 15.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for IR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.30% for IR’s stock, with a 19.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.00. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Keene Kathleen M., who sale 4,003 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Jun 08. After this action, Keene Kathleen M. now owns 1,879 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $250,183 using the latest closing price.

Gillespie Gary E, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 27,488 shares at $61.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Gillespie Gary E is holding 42,234 shares at $1,692,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.