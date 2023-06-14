Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for INFI is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INFI is $0.30, The public float for INFI is 88.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for INFI on June 14, 2023 was 740.62K shares.

INFI) stock’s latest price update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)’s stock price has dropped by -5.76 in relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INFI’s Market Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has experienced a -10.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.23% drop in the past month, and a -11.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for INFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for INFI’s stock, with a -72.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INFI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

INFI Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFI fell by -10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1714. In addition, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -69.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1729.43 for the present operating margin

+22.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1711.11. Equity return is now at value 289.60, with -92.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.