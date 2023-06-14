iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, IMBI stock has gone down by -9.44%, with a monthly decline of -22.88% and a quarterly plunge of -75.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.55% for iMedia Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.19% for IMBI’s stock, with a -71.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for IMBI is 24.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of IMBI was 571.15K shares.

IMBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) has decreased by -9.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

IMBI Trading at -42.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares sank -21.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2021. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw -74.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.76 for the present operating margin

+32.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for iMedia Brands Inc. stands at -12.86. Equity return is now at value -74.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.