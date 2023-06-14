IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 10.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) by analysts is $30.45, which is $21.3 above the current market price. The public float for IGMS is 17.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.33% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of IGMS was 266.64K shares.

IGMS’s Market Performance

The stock of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) has seen a 2.79% increase in the past week, with a -20.46% drop in the past month, and a -45.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for IGMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.61% for IGMS’s stock, with a -43.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

IGMS Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -25.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc. saw -39.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from Gauthier George, who sale 1,259 shares at the price of $12.31 back on May 23. After this action, Gauthier George now owns 40,953 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc., valued at $15,497 using the latest closing price.

Decker Lisa Lynn, the Chief Business Officer of IGM Biosciences Inc., sale 1,259 shares at $12.31 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Decker Lisa Lynn is holding 41,181 shares at $15,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21324.23 for the present operating margin

-891.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGM Biosciences Inc. stands at -20683.07. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.