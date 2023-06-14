Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) has jumped by 4.74 compared to previous close of 1.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for HYLN is 121.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.47% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HYLN was 1.67M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stock saw an increase of 15.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.34% and a quarterly increase of -13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.59% for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.20% for HYLN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

HYLN Trading at 19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7240. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.